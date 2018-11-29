Pulse.ng logo
FSARS officer who killed LASTMA official dies from mob beating

FSARS officer who killed LASTMA official dies after beating from mob

The police officer died on the way to the hospital where he was being rushed to receive treatment for the beating.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
SARS officer who killed LASTMA official dies from mob beating play Rotimi Adeyemo, the official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) killed during a disagreement with a police officer (Twitter/@followlastma)

An operative of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) who killed an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) during an altercation has died after he was beaten by a vengeful mob.

The FSARS officer, identified as Inspector Olakunle Olonade, was involved in a fight with the LASTMA official, identified as Rotimi Adeyemo, when the latter stopped him for violating a traffic law at the Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos State on Wednesday, November 28, 2018.

The plain-clothed officer reportedly fetched a gun in his vehicle and gunned down Adeyemo after they disagreed on why he was stopped by his 46-year-old victim.

Adeyemo's murder attracted a mob to the scene who proceeded to beat up the police officer before the arrival of other police officers of the Lagos State Police Command.

According to a statement signed by the command's spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, Olonade died on the way to the hospital where he was being rushed to receive treatment for the beating.

He said, "On November 28, around 6pm, the driver of a Toyota Highlander SUV, with registration number LSR 277 BJ, later identified as Police Inspector Olukunle Olonade, attached to FSARS Ikeja while driving along Iyana-Ipaja Road, was contravened for driving against traffic by a LASTMA official, one Rotimi Adeyemo, aged 46 years at Iyana-Ipaja Roundabout.

"The two men vehemently disagreed with each other. However, during the altercation, the said Inspector Olukunle Olonade allegedly shot the LASTMA officer to death.

"Consequently,  an irate mob, who thought that the shooter was an armed hoodlum because he was in mufti, descended on him and beat him to stupor.

"Although he was later rescued by teams of policemen drafted to the scene, he later gave up the ghost while being rushed to a hospital for treatment."

Chike also disclosed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered Olonade's posthumous trial and dismissal from the Force for his deadly action.

"The CP Lagos has directed that the late Inspector Olakunle Olonade be tried posthumously in orderly room and be recommended for dismissal from the Force," the statement read.

In a statement released on Thursday, November 29, LASTMA expressed its sadness over Adeyemo's cold-blooded murder during the lawful discharge of his duties.

 

"The entire management commiserates with his family at this time. May God grant them the strength to bear this loss. We pray he finds absolute peace with the Lord," the statement read.

