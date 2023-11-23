ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FRSC Zamfara records decrease in road crashes and fatalities in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

95 road crashes were recorded in 2022, a lower figure of 69 crashes was recorded in 2023.

FRSC Zamfara records decrease in road crashes and fatalities in 2023 (Daylightreporters)

Zamfara Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Iro Danladi made the declaration at a news briefing he addressed in Gusau on Thursday. He told newsmen that while 95 road crashes were recorded in 2022, a lower figure of 69 crashes was recorded in 2023.

So far in 2023, 58 persons died in road crashes in the sector as against 126 deaths recorded in 2022. Those injured in the 95 road crashes in 2022 numbered 535 as against the 248 injured in the 69 roads crashes of 2023.

Danladi said the statistics showed that there was a 27.4% reduction in the number of road crashes and a 54% reduction in fatality. He said the theme for the 2023 annual end-of-year campaign of the FRSC is: “Speed thrills, but kills: Drive responsibly and avoid overloading.

“The key message here is that safe driving always results into safe arrival.

“This can only be achieved through activities such as sensitisation, enforcement, monitoring and increased collaboration with security agencies and other stakeholders,’’ Danladi added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

