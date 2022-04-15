RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FRSC warns politicians against defacing road signs in Ekiti

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ekiti Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), CC, Ocheja Amen, has warned politicians against defacing road signs across the state.

FRSC (InformationNigeria)
FRSC (InformationNigeria)

The commander issued the warning while addressing newsmen during the Easter public awareness on safety tagged, “Reducing Road Crashes on Ekiti Roads,” on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

Ameh said if residents continued to display posters on road signs, it could pose danger to road users.

According to him, there are some many road signs in Ekiti, but the people, especially politicians abuse them; thereby preventing them from serving their purpose.

“There are road signs, what is happening is that politicians and their agents are defacing them.

“If you go to the popular Fajuyi Bridge in Ado-Ekiti metropolis, you will see that the state government is trying to reduce the obnoxious signs pasted on road signs.

“Government is removing the posters on the road signs, so that the purpose for which they are meant for is achieved.

“As a matter of fact, we will soon carry out public enlightenment on the danger inherent in defacing road signs by engaging political leaders and religious leaders,” Ameh said.

The Ekiti FRSC boss also used the medium to call on motorists to imbibe the right attitude whenever they are behind the wheels.

According to him, most times people attribute road crashes to bad roads, but he explains that even on good roads crashes do occur as a result of bad attitude of the road users; calling for attitudinal change.

He said more than 200 officers had been deployed in the state to ensure safety during the Easter celebration.

He warned against drunk driving, speeding and overloading among others, saying anyone found guilty would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Chairman of the National Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), Mr Gbenga Omodara, and other union leaders, said they would ensure compliance with stipulated road traffic regulations by their members.

