FRSC vows to arrest, prosecute motorists over assault on its officers

Ima Elijah

...The rate at which FRSC officers were being knocked down when on patrol operations was worrisome...

Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Shehu Mohammed, the Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) in charge of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Niger, told newsmen on Friday, August 26, 2022, in Abuja.

Road users abuse FRSC officers: Mohammed said that many motorists abuse the civility of the unarmed personnel trained to be cautious while discharging their legitimate duties.

He said that the rate at which the road safety personnel were being knocked down when on patrol operations was worrisome, adding that it was more serious when they control traffic.

The commander condemned the incessant assaults and knockdown of road traffic marshals by motorists, citing the recent incident at Sabon-Lugbe in FCT.

In his words: “I want to call on the drivers and the motoring public to know that FRSC personnel will not support such," he said.

He said that the corps would ensure that motorists who assault its personnel are prosecuted accordingly.

Mohammed advised road users to comply with traffic rules and regulations to avoid crashes as FRSC would continue to ensure zero tolerance for road crashes.

What you should know: Founded in 1988, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) operates in all Nigerian states as well as the Federal Capital Territory and is the leading agency in Nigeria on road safety administration and management.

The statutory functions include:

  • Making the highways safe for motorists and other road users as well as checking roadworthiness of vehicles
  • Recommending works and infrastructures to eliminate or minimize accidents on the highways, and educating motorists and members of the public on the importance of road discipline on the highways.
Ima Elijah
