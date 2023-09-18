FRSC urges motorists to obey traffic rules, regulations

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, has advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations to stem crashes on highways.

Anthony Uga, Ogun Sector Commander of the corps, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun. NAN reports that the FRSC was reacting to an accident involving a DAF truck with registration no KMC 810 ZB, Toyota Hiace bus marked TMA 244 XA and an unregistered Muisubisho pickup.

Five persons were confirmed dead while 12 others were said to be injured in the accident that took place at Foursquare Camp, Ajebo, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday morning. Uga noted that the accident could have been averted if the drivers had adhered to traffic rules and regulations.

He warned that obeying traffic rules and regulations should uppermost in the minds of motorists, as this would go a long way to ensure safety of lives and property on the highways.

“The FRSC is appealing to motorists to apply common sense in speed and be careful, especially during downpour to prevent road crashes.

“They should ensure that their vehicles have no mechanical deficiency, and components of their vehicles are functioning well.

“In addition, motorists need to take adequate rest so that they would be psychologically sound to drive their vehicles to avert crashes,” he said.