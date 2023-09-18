FRSC urges motorists to obey traffic rules, regulations

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Recommended articles

Anthony Uga, Ogun Sector Commander of the corps, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun. NAN reports that the FRSC was reacting to an accident involving a DAF truck with registration no KMC 810 ZB, Toyota Hiace bus marked TMA 244 XA and an unregistered Muisubisho pickup.

Five persons were confirmed dead while 12 others were said to be injured in the accident that took place at Foursquare Camp, Ajebo, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday morning. Uga noted that the accident could have been averted if the drivers had adhered to traffic rules and regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned that obeying traffic rules and regulations should uppermost in the minds of motorists, as this would go a long way to ensure safety of lives and property on the highways.

The FRSC is appealing to motorists to apply common sense in speed and be careful, especially during downpour to prevent road crashes.

“They should ensure that their vehicles have no mechanical deficiency, and components of their vehicles are functioning well.

“In addition, motorists need to take adequate rest so that they would be psychologically sound to drive their vehicles to avert crashes,” he said.

The FRSC boss implored motorists to complement the efforts of the Corp by obeying traffic rules and regulations, as its personnel were always on the highway to assist motorists.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Flood claims 3 lives in Jos metropolis

Flood claims 3 lives in Jos metropolis

'Powers above' deny Deputy Shaibu access to Edo Government Office

'Powers above' deny Deputy Shaibu access to Edo Government Office

Police neutralise 3 IPOB/ESN hoodlums, recover firearms, cutlasses in Enugu

Police neutralise 3 IPOB/ESN hoodlums, recover firearms, cutlasses in Enugu

FRSC urges motorists to obey traffic rules, regulations

FRSC urges motorists to obey traffic rules, regulations

NGO urges transparency in recruitment of Zamfara JTF members

NGO urges transparency in recruitment of Zamfara JTF members

SUBEB boss begs Plateau teachers to shelve planned strike

SUBEB boss begs Plateau teachers to shelve planned strike

President Tinubu arrives New York to attend UN General Assembly

President Tinubu arrives New York to attend UN General Assembly

Tinubu appoints Hakeem Okunola as principal secretary

Tinubu appoints Hakeem Okunola as principal secretary

These 5 countries are most prone to earthquakes

These 5 countries are most prone to earthquakes

Pulse Sports

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president