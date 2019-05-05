Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Sunday.

Oladele said the advice became necessary so as to ensure quick removal of a container that fell, blocking some portions of the road and causing slow movement of vehicles in the area.

“Motorists are advised to drive cautiously and cooperate with traffic managers to ensure speedy removal of the obstruction to restore free flow of traffic,” he said.

He said that efforts were ongoing by FRSC and other sister agencies for prompt removal of the container and managing traffic situation in the area.

Oladele also said that Julius Berger of Nigeria had opened for temporary use, a section of the corridor earlier barricaded around Iyana Ilogbo to enable free flow of traffic for motorists.