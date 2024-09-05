FRSC unveils mobile app to curb crashes on Nigerian roads

Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), speaking at the launch on Thursday in Abuja, described the achievement as a milestone in the annals of the FRSC.

He stated that the digital transformation of the corps’ operational activities aimed to improve administration and deliver on its mandate.

According to him, the mobile app and NACRIS will raise awareness and sensitise drivers and passengers to potential causative factors of road traffic crashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The launch is a testimony to the FRSC Corps Marshal’s commitment to fulfilling his promises and implementing policies aimed at creating a safer motoring environment.

“Data on road traffic crashes reveals that between January and December 2023, 5,081 Nigerians lost their lives, and 31,874 were injured.

“Furthermore, between January and July 2024, 2,776 persons were killed, and 16,309 injured due to road traffic crashes.

The SGF commended the FRSC Management for aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda aimed at digital transformation and economic growth.

“The Federal Government is committed to ensuring the projects are sustained through adequate support for the benefit of Nigerians”.

ADVERTISEMENT

FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, stated that the FRSC had been active in formulating and implementing policies aimed at improving road safety administration.

“The launching of the FRSC Mobile App and NACRIS is a deliberate effort to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The FRSC Mobile App is a software application that can be used on smartphones to alert the public on sensitive road safety issues.

“The NACRIS is designed to promote a multi-sectoral approach to crash reporting and data storage,’’ he said.

Chairman, House Committee on FRSC, Rep. Abiodun Adesida, commended the Corps Marshal for his visionary leadership and the SGF for their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the modern platform provided real-time traffic updates, accident alerts, and road conditions, empowering users with essential information for safer driving.

The event was attended by relevant stakeholders, including the Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), and Isaac Parashina, the Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria.