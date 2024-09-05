ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FRSC unveils mobile app to curb crashes on Nigerian roads

News Agency Of Nigeria

He stated that the modern platform provided real-time traffic updates, accident alerts, and road conditions, empowering users with essential information for safer driving.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed [X:@FRSCNigeria]
FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed [X:@FRSCNigeria]

Recommended articles

Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), speaking at the launch on Thursday in Abuja, described the achievement as a milestone in the annals of the FRSC.

He stated that the digital transformation of the corps’ operational activities aimed to improve administration and deliver on its mandate.

According to him, the mobile app and NACRIS will raise awareness and sensitise drivers and passengers to potential causative factors of road traffic crashes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The launch is a testimony to the FRSC Corps Marshal’s commitment to fulfilling his promises and implementing policies aimed at creating a safer motoring environment.

“Data on road traffic crashes reveals that between January and December 2023, 5,081 Nigerians lost their lives, and 31,874 were injured.

“Furthermore, between January and July 2024, 2,776 persons were killed, and 16,309 injured due to road traffic crashes.

The SGF commended the FRSC Management for aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda aimed at digital transformation and economic growth.

“The Federal Government is committed to ensuring the projects are sustained through adequate support for the benefit of Nigerians”.

ADVERTISEMENT

FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, stated that the FRSC had been active in formulating and implementing policies aimed at improving road safety administration.

“The launching of the FRSC Mobile App and NACRIS is a deliberate effort to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The FRSC Mobile App is a software application that can be used on smartphones to alert the public on sensitive road safety issues.

“The NACRIS is designed to promote a multi-sectoral approach to crash reporting and data storage,’’ he said.

Chairman, House Committee on FRSC, Rep. Abiodun Adesida, commended the Corps Marshal for his visionary leadership and the SGF for their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the modern platform provided real-time traffic updates, accident alerts, and road conditions, empowering users with essential information for safer driving.

The event was attended by relevant stakeholders, including the Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), and Isaac Parashina, the Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Others are, Malam Nuhu Bamalli, the Emir of Zazzau, acting President, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Alhaji. Issa Ore, Mohammed Bulama, the Director General, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No nepotism, favouritism in appointments of directors, commanders - NDLEA

No nepotism, favouritism in appointments of directors, commanders - NDLEA

Our detention facilities one of the best in the country - EFCC boss

Our detention facilities one of the best in the country - EFCC boss

Kwara govt deploys free buses to ease residents’ movement amid fuel price hike

Kwara govt deploys free buses to ease residents’ movement amid fuel price hike

Depression, hospital admissions will rise - Doctors tell Tinubu on fuel price hike

Depression, hospital admissions will rise - Doctors tell Tinubu on fuel price hike

FRSC unveils mobile app to curb crashes on Nigerian roads

FRSC unveils mobile app to curb crashes on Nigerian roads

1 dies after aircraft, HMS Queen Elizabeth, ditches into Channel in UK

1 dies after aircraft, HMS Queen Elizabeth, ditches into Channel in UK

Oyo govt demolishes structures harbouring illegal diesel marketers

Oyo govt demolishes structures harbouring illegal diesel marketers

ICPC operatives grill Ngige for 5 hours over 'contracts, job racketeering'

ICPC operatives grill Ngige for 5 hours over 'contracts, job racketeering'

Tension as Edwin Clark calls for Wike's arrest over threats on PDP states

Tension as Edwin Clark calls for Wike's arrest over threats on PDP states

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A heavily armed military convoy of the Nigerian Army pass through a checkpoint. [Getty Images]

DPO killed in gun attack at Zamfara military checkpoint

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

Police neutralise kidnap kingpin, sea pirate in Akwa Ibom, recover weapons

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu launches initiative to help 600,000 sick Nigerians monthly

Rep criticises tech policy fatigue, calls for better implementation, youth education

Rep criticises tech policy fatigue, calls for better implementation, youth education