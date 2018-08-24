FRSC trains youths on accident rescue techniques

news

The Pankshin unit of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), in Plateau, on Friday embarked on the training of youths on how to rescue accident victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants for the training were drawn from accident-prone spots like Konan-machiji and Konar-kuka in Pankshin and Kanke Local Government Areas.

“The training is to empower the youths with the skills to assist accident victims; many victims of accidents die not because they had particularly bad injuries but because they did not get any assistance,” the unit commander, Mr Nnamdi Ikeh-Akabogu, told NAN.

He said that the trained youths would be expected to attend to accident victims before the arrival of FRSC personnel, and expressed confidence that their interventions would “minimise unnecessary deaths”.

Ikeh-Akabogu charged the youths to pay special attention to the training as their efforts would save lives.

Responding on behalf of the youths, Mr Yilkam Batmut, one of the trainees, commended the FRSCfor the initiative.

He described the training as timely “considering the number of lives lost to poor handling of accident situations”.

“We believe that the training will strengthen us to render the desired help. We have always been afraid of touching accident victims due to lack of experience. The training will give us courage and boldness to assist them,” he said.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Balang, Mr Moses Yilbisa, commended the commission for the initiative, saying that it would enhance synergy and boost rapport between road safetypersonnel and the residents of accident-prone communities.