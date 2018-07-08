Pulse.ng logo
FRSC sets to recruit 4,650 personnel, procure additional vehicles

FRSC Agency sets to recruit 4,650 personnel, procure additional patrol vehicles

FRSC boss wants to increase traffic fines by at least 800% play

Federal Road Safety Corps Marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi.

(Odili)

Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says the corps will recruit additional 4,650 officers and procure new logistics vehicles to improve road safety management in the country.

Oyeyemi disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

According to him, the corps will employ the best in road safety management in the second part of the year.

““For the second part of the year, we are going to put in our best, deploy more resources and logistics as we know that budget has been signed by the president.

““We have commenced the processes, for us to inject more vehicles, patrol van, ambulances and bikes that will enable us work more and strengthen our operations.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari, for the additional fund allocated to the corps.
“He has displayed his passion to improve on road safety management in the country within the last three years.

“In the next few months we should be able to procure all these items and we are also injecting additional personnel of about 4,650 to the system.

“This is unprecedented in the history of the corps and we appreciate this from the president,” he said.

The corps marshal said that FRSC was ready to justify what the government had done adding that the corps would work hard to achieve its mandate.

The FRSC boss said that the corps was working towards having zero fatalities on the road which was the primary goal of the agency.

“We are still working towards having zero fatality, which is our goal and we need to improve on the records we have now, so that at the end of the year we will have a positive report,” Oyeyemi added.

NAN reports that FRSC currently has 20,320 staff strength and planned to recruit more for effective road safety management.

