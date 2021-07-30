RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FRSC to investigate stray cow on Third Mainland bridge

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State says it has ordered investigation into the authenticity of a recent viral social media video of a cow straying on the Third Mainland bridge, Lagos.

A strayed cow on the third mainland bridge
A strayed cow on the third mainland bridge

FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, said in a statement on Friday that the command had watched the trending video and condemned the incident totally.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

“I confirmed that the command had carefully watched the viral video and condemned the incident.

“The command has, therefore, directed full investigation into the authenticity of the viral video and the source of the cow to forestall future occurrence,” the sector commander said.

He, however, tasked livestock owners to ensure their animals were kept away from causing distractions to motorists plying the roads within the state.

He also advised road users to be more vigilant and careful of avoidable and unexpected distractions on the expressway.

The road safety boss added that motorists should promptly report road traffic crashes and other incidents by dialing FRSC Toll free number 122.

