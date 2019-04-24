According to NAN, Oyeyemi made it known on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 during the inauguration ceremony of the corps’ new office complex in Abakaliki and an access road to the structure built by the state government.

Oyeyemi said: “The new office complex for Ebonyi sector command brings to eight the number of structures designed, constructed and inaugurated under my watch in different parts of the country.

“FRSC sector command offices so far completed under this arrangement include: Ekiti, Ibadan, Lokoja, Ilorin, Kano, Gusau and Osogbo.

“The offices in Asaba, Uyo and Gombe are at various stages of completion.”

The FRSC boss further clarifies that 12 zonal commands, three number plate production plants, among others, had already been housed in befitting permanent FRSC structures.

He commended the state government that the projects could not have been accomplished without their support and cooperation.

“I profoundly thank Gov. Dave Umahi for approving the expansion of the land originally allocated for the Ebonyi office from two to six plots to accommodate the complex and its appurtenances,” he said.

Also, the Chairman of the FRSC board, Mr Bukhari Bello special regards to the governor for constructing the access road leading to the complex and being supportive to FRSC in the state.

“Two months ago, FRSC received two brand new Nissan Pick-up vehicles donated by the government to beef up its operations, in addition to the empowerment scheme, which the spouses of FRSC personnel benefited from.

“The sustained support and cooperation of Ebonyi government towards building sustainable framework for national road safety in Nigeria is evidenced in its commitment to the National Uniform License Scheme (NULS) success,” Bello said.

In his remarks, Umahi described the quality and finishing of the building as of high standard, “fit to be in Ebonyi.”

He has urged the citizens to handle public property with care.