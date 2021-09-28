FRSC to arrest, prosecute masqueraders who obstruct traffic flow during Yuletide

Kumapayi warned that the corps in the zone would no longer tolerate any masqueraders who under the guise of cultural celebration obstruct free flow of traffic as well as molest any road users.

“The corps will arrest and prosecute that masquerader.

“We have had in the past, instances where masqueraders assaulted FRSC personnel, the corps will not condone such again.

“We are not saying that they should not celebrate their cultures, but they should stay off the highways and the major roads.

“We are sounding this as a warning to those communities, especially in Anambra and parts of Delta where masqueraders come out to distort road safety activities,” he said.

The ZCO also harped on the need for parents and guardians to monitor their underage children and wards against driving their vehicles.

He stressed that if the FRSC officials should catch any underage person behind the wheel of any vehicle, that vehicle would be impounded and the owner would be prosecuted.

He noted that this was because any person who indulges in such would be deemed to be criminally minded, and wanting to endanger other road users.

“FRSC will not tolerate any excuse of I didn’t know when my underage son or daughter took the vehicle out, because that has always been the excuse.

“If your child is 18 years of age, apply for a driving licence for the child, that is what the law says,” he said.

Kumapayi said that the FRSC would not hesitate to ensure the full enforcement of the traffic law, mostly within the urban cities and during the festive period.