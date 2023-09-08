ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FRSC threatens to prosecute offenders in Kwara

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the commander, 42 road traffic offenders were arrested in the state for offering bribe to road marshals.

FRSC (Daylightreporters)
FRSC (Daylightreporters)

Recommended articles

Fredrick Ogidan, state Sector Commander, made the threat while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin.

According to Ogidan, in the first half of the year, 42 road traffic offenders were arrested in the state for offering bribe to road marshals. So, henceforth, anyone caught or reported offering bribe to road marshals will be prosecuted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The offenders were booked and made to pay fines for their offences, but rather than pay their fines, they opted to bribe their way out. But let me warn that the music has changed.

“If you are caught making any attempt to bribe marshals on the road. We will send you to court. Stop offering them bribe or you face the music. No more mercy for violators.”

The sector commander also advised motorists in the state not to hesitate in reporting any personnel demanding bribe from them, and urged them to also call his official line 08077690801 for any complaint.

Every personnel of the corps in the command has his or her name on his chest. Check the name of the officer, location and time he or she asked for bribe and call the number or report directly to the command,” he said.

Ogidan further advised motorists to desist from overloading their vehicles, adding that it could lead to accident or flat tire which could lead to death and loss of lives. He urged them to prioritise safety, rather than being desperation to make money.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your safety should be first before thinking about profit. Be cautious and stop taking too much risk on the road,” he said.

He assured that the FRSC would continue to discharge its duty effectively to ensure public safety.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC threatens to prosecute offenders in Kwara

FRSC threatens to prosecute offenders in Kwara

US military makes major move in Niger

US military makes major move in Niger

Osun Govt shuts down state-owned poly temporary, as suspended rector resumes

Osun Govt shuts down state-owned poly temporary, as suspended rector resumes

PDP accuses Kebbi Govt of wasting ₦‎20bn in the last 100 days

PDP accuses Kebbi Govt of wasting ₦‎20bn in the last 100 days

Nigeria's debt services jump by 22.3%, hits $1.8 billion in 7 months

Nigeria's debt services jump by 22.3%, hits $1.8 billion in 7 months

King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth 1 year after her passing

King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth 1 year after her passing

INEC assures on deployment of BVAS, improved logistics for Bayelsa's guber poll

INEC assures on deployment of BVAS, improved logistics for Bayelsa's guber poll

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

Nigeria has recorded appreciable success on UN TB control mandate - FG

Nigeria has recorded appreciable success on UN TB control mandate - FG

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses