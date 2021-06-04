RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FRSC seizes 373 vehicles with expired documents in Kaduna

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has seized 373 vehicles with expired vehicle documents, old number plates and without driver’s licence in Kaduna State.

FRSC seizes 373 vehicles with expired documents in Kaduna. [Apex News]
FRSC apprehends 3,000 offenders for using phone on wheels in FCT [Apex News] Pulse Nigeria

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Hafiz Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the seizure was made during a joint operation in Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria.

Recommended articles

He added that 252 vehicles were seized in Kaduna, 41 in Kafanchan and 80 in Zaria.

Mohammed stressed the need for motorists to register their vehicles and acquire new number plates.

“We still have cases of motorists with unregistered vehicle papers, including tricycles and motorcycles still ply our roads and perpetrate crimes unnoticed.

“If a registered vehicle is used to commit, a crime, we can easily trace the person by logging onto our ur database, using addresses of violators.

“The defaulters are given ample time to acquire the new number plates, driver’s licence and renew their expired vehicles’ particulars,’’ he said.

Muhammed said the joint operation would be sustained and thanked stakeholders involved in the exercise for their cooperation.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police say peace has returned to Imo after gun battle with hoodlums

FRSC seizes 373 vehicles with expired documents in Kaduna

17,382 persons receive 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Lagos

Governor Makinde increases corps members' allowance in Oyo by 200%

Gov Matawalle sends 14 LG sole Administrators packing in Zamfara

'Security more important than economic development' - Pantami

Lagos govt dislodges 10 illegal slaughter slabs, seizes 34 animals

Buhari completes 5-year tenure as Chairman of Niger Basin Authority

Ebikibina Ogborodi steps in as Acting Registrar of NECO