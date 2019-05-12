Wihioka made the call in Ilorin on Saturday while speaking with journalists in commemoration of the 5th United Nation Global Road Safety Week with the theme: “Leadership for Road Safety”.

He also urged leaders in the country to speak up for safety of the public, to help reduce high rate of road crashes.

The commander said everybody was a leader in his own calling and must join the commission in its campaign for safety to reduce high rate of road crashes.

” Safety is paramount in everything and everybody must speak up. Leaders must enact special laws to prevent consistent road crashes.

” Young and innocent Nigerians are dying everyday on the roads, it is time for our leaders to be like you, Journalists, Teachers, Religious leaders, Lawyers, Drivers and Artisans to speak out in one voice to protect souls.

” An occupant of a vehicle has a right to caution drivers while driving wrecklessly. Don’t keep mute when someone endangers your life,” he said.

According to him, over 1.35million souls are lost on road crashes every year all over the world, which deserve special attention.

The commander also said the United Nations week was aimed at maintaining safer roads, safer vehicles and safer road users for safety purposes.

Wihioka, however, urged road users to respect traffic rules and regulations and be ambassadors of road safety in the country.

“Safety is everybody’s responsibility and not government’s alone. Let’s join hands and be a road safety campaigner,” he said.