FRSC Recruitment: Screening, physical assessments begin Sept. 24

Mr Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC Public Education Officer, said in a statement on Friday that the screening would be conducted in all the state capitals.

The Federal Road Safety Commission  (FRSC) has scheduled its screening and physical fitness assessment on recruitment for Sept. 24 to 29.

Kazeem advised applicants to check their email used for submission of the applications on Sept. 19 for information on the exercise.

“The email information will contain the venue, date, time of screening and required items to be taken along for the exercise,” he said.

According to him, shortlisted applicants are to come with the summary data page earlier received and email notification slip which shall admit them to the screening venue.

The FRSC image maker said that any candidate without the printout of the summary data page and notification slip for the phase of the exercise would not be admitted into the venue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the FRSC recruitment started on May 28, with the uploading of the application forms on FRSC recruitment portal.

