FRSC says Nigerians should ride bicycle to reduce road crashes

The celebration, in partnership with the Lapet Feats International and the Oyo State Sports Council, has as its theme; ”Cycling for Health and Humanity”.

Adekanye said that bicycle, being a non-motorised means of transportation, has many other advantages which include non-emission of dangerous sustenance to the atmosphere, fitness of the body and cost effective.

The sector commander said that most Nigerians despise those riding bicycle because they are unaware of its benefits to health and the society.

He called on the Federal, State and Local Governments to create tracks for bicycle whenever they are constructing roads.

According to him, most roads in Nigeria don’t have bicycle road tracks.

“If we all embrace the idea of cycling, it will reduce the rate of fuel consumption, safe cost, reduce road crashes and keep fit,” he said.

The General Manager, Oyo State Sports Council, Mr Gboyega Makinde, said that the state is doing well in cycling as no fewer than seven professional cyclists represented Nigeria in international sports competition.

Makinde called on parents to encourage their children in cycling to have more representatives from Nigeria in international sports.

He noted that students could combine the sport with education.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, Lapet Feats International, Mr Olawale Samson, said that the organisation decided to organise the 25-km Ibadan Cycling Tour in order to promote cycling and other sporting events.

Samson said that cycling promotes good health, longevity and fitness.