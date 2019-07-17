Olagunju told newsmen on Wednesday in Sokoto that the states in the zone had enough number plates.

He said that FRSC, Boards of Internal Revenue Services in the states and other stakeholders had put in place arrangements to ensure smooth processes for procuring number plates and operator’s license.

The zonal commander, an Assistant Corp Marshal, advised motorcycle and tricycles operators in the area to access the numbers plates as the Aug. 1deadline for compliance approached.

“Section 10 (4)(h) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 states that it is an offence to be on the road without a valid vehicle license or identification mark being displayed.

“Section 10 (4)(s) makes failure to display number plate on vehicles (motorcycles and tricycles inclusive) an offence.

“The National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2012 in Regulations 3, 36, 38 (3) and 39 also make it mandatory for all vehicles to have and be fixed with number plates,” he said.

Olagunju added with Section 10 (4)(I) of the Act, it was unlawful for any driver/rider to be on a road without a valid licence or permit required by law.

“Regulations 44 and 74 (1) & (2) of the NRTR, 2012 created offence and punishment for driving/riding without valid licence.

“Vehicle licence violation and vehicle plate violation, each attracts N3,000 penalty or six months imprisonment or both while driver’s license violation attracts N10,000 fine or one year jail term or both,” he said.

The Zonal Commander called on motorcycle/tricycle operators and owners to avail themselves of the current window to acquire number plates and rider’s licence to avoid prosecution.

He directed commands in the zone to commence awareness campaign and sustain consultation with stakeholders to ensure smooth implementation of the National Headquarters’ directive.

He assured the public that enforcement of the laws, which was to enhance safety and security nationwide, would be smooth in the zone.

Olagunju directed officers to brace up for the challenge, saying there was no going back on the enforcement of the rules after the deadline, which would also involve collaboration of other security agencies and stakeholders.