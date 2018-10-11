Pulse.ng logo
FRSC says 720 road crashes, 310 deaths occurred in July

The FRSC said that in a report signed by the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

FRSC says 720 road crashes, 310 deaths occurred in July

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 720 road traffic accidents were recorded across the country in July.

The report indicated a reduction in the number of road crashes in July, when compared to the 788 accidents, which were recorded in June

It revealed that in June more than 5,426 persons were involved in road traffic accidents, in which 413 persons died, while 2,409 others sustained various degrees of injury.

The report said that out of the 720 accidents recorded in July, 4,595 people were affected, while 310 persons died and 1,890 others sustained various degrees of injury.

“This clearly indicates a general decrease in all parameters, with 9-per-cent reduction in the total road traffic crash cases and 25-per-cent reduction in fatality.

“The record also shows 22-per-cent reduction in the number of people injured, as compared to the figure in June,’’ Oyeyemi said in the report.

The report said the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the highest road crashes with 81 cases, followed closely by Kaduna State with 61 cases.

It said that the other states with relatively high cases included Nasarawa State with 44 cases, Niger with 41 cases, Ogun with 39 cases, Oyo State with 36 cases and Ondo State with 33 cases.

The report indicated that Kaduna State, Niger, Bauchi State, Ondo State, Plateau and Jigawa recorded the highest fatality in July with 33, 24, 20, 20, 19 and 17 deaths respectively.

It said that the FRSC route analysis identified the Kaduna-Abuja road as the highway with the highest occurrence of road crashes in July, recording 46 accidents and 21 deaths.

It added that more than 158 travellers sustained various injuries in the crashes.

The Abuja-Lokoja road ranked second, with 40 cases and 15 fatalities, while the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway followed with 30 cases and 40 fatalities.

“Speed violation still remains the highest road traffic crash causal factor in the month under review (July); accounting for 402 cases representing 56 per cent.

“Commercial vehicles constitute the highest category of vehicles involved in road traffic crashes in the month under review; accounting for 659 crashes, representing 57.5 per cent.

“Similarly, private and government vehicles followed with 465 crashes, representing 40.6 per cent,’’ Oyeyemi said in the report.

