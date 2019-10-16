Presenting the money, Godwin Omiko, FRSC Sector Commander in the state said the amount was recovered when the FRSC officers went on a rescue mission after the occurrence of an accident.

“Today around 9: a.m, a water tanker driver lost control, crossed over to the other road and hit a man who is going for his business.

“Unfortunately, the victim did not survive and during the rescue, our men recovered about N500,000 along with his motorcycle,” he said.

According to him, they contacted the relatives through the mobile phone of the victim.

Yahaya Ahmed, son of the decease, thanked the FRSC for their kindness and honesty.