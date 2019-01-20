The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Kabir Daura, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

According to him, the accident occurred on Jan. 18 and involved a Honda car and a motorcycle.

Daura said there was no loss of life in the accident.

“The money was recovered by our officers, who were at the scene of the accident, immediately we were informed about the crash, we rushed to rescue the victims.

The money was handed over to the owner, who was the motorcyclist and the only injured person in the accident in the presence of his relatives and other people,” Daura said.

He added that “the incident took place on Friday at Rijiyar Zaki area of Kano metropolis, and the victim who is a staff member of BUK, was going to office in the morning when he was knocked down by the car.

“Our patrol team arrived at the scene immediately and rushed the victim to the Murtala Mohammed hospital, while the money contained in a polythene bag was taken to our Kano State command headquarters.”

Daura added that the money was later handed over to the victim upon the instruction of the Sector Commander, Alhaji Yusuf Garba.

“The Sector Commander also called on motorists in Kano to always exercise care while using the road to avoid similar occurrences,” he said.