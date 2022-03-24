FRSC returns cash recovered from accident scene to victims’ relatives

NAN reports that the accident claimed one life, while others sustained varying degrees of injury.

NAN also reports that FRSC officials had recovered cash from the victims of the crash during their rescue operation.

Bitrus said that the command recovered N355,000 from Abubakar Isiaka, one of the injured victims, N500 from the deceased victim and N520 and some luggage from another injured victim.

He said the corps quickly identified the victims’ relatives and successfully handed over all that were recovered from the scene to them.