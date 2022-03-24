RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FRSC returns cash recovered from accident scene to victims’ relatives

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Yildung Bitrus, the Assistant Corps Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Okigwe Unit Command, said that the corps had returned the cash recovered from an accident scene in Okigwe to the victims’ relatives.

Bitrus disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Owerri, as part of the development after a fatal accident that occurred on Tuesday on Okigwe/Umuahia express road in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo.

NAN reports that the accident claimed one life, while others sustained varying degrees of injury.

NAN also reports that FRSC officials had recovered cash from the victims of the crash during their rescue operation.

Bitrus said that the command recovered N355,000 from Abubakar Isiaka, one of the injured victims, N500 from the deceased victim and N520 and some luggage from another injured victim.

He said the corps quickly identified the victims’ relatives and successfully handed over all that were recovered from the scene to them.

Bitrus, who commended the FRSC personnel for their efforts during the rescue operation, cautioned against speeding and other traffic offences by motorists.

