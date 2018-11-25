Pulse.ng logo
FRSC reiterates commitment to safety of passengers on roads

Ember months: FRSC reiterates commitment to safety of passengers on roads

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, FRSC Corps Marshal, said this in Yenagoa during the inauguration of its Operation Zero 2018 Christmas/New Year Safety campaign tagged, “Safe driving, Safe arrival”.

Ember months: FRSC reiterates commitment to safety of passengers on roads

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), on Saturday, reiterated its commitment to safety of passengers on Nigerian roads across the country before, during and after the Christmas period.

Represented by his Assistant, Kingsley Agomoh, Zonal Commanding Officer, RS 6 HQ, Port Harcourt, Oyeyemi said the campaign was aimed at reducing road crashes by 15 per cent and fatalities by 30 per cent.

The operational strategies lined up for the 2018 ember months’ campaigns are to enforce safe driving to save lives.

“The Corps is going to be strict on its conduct of vision acuity test to make sure all drivers on the roads do not have defective eyesight and the responsibility equally falls on other traffic agencies to collaborate with FRSC to achieve this,” he said.

The Corps Marshall, however, decried the spate of accidents and urged drivers to steer clear of alcohol and dangerous driving, use of phone while driving and route violations.

Mr Ikechukwu Igwe, FRSC’s Sector Commander in Bayelsa, said the lined up activities were awareness campaigns in some motor parks and markets on Saturday and thanksgiving and awareness in the Church on Sunday.

Igwe urged road users in the state to obey traffic rules and regulations during the ember months and beyond, to save lives.

Mr Eribo ThankGod, Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Bayelsa, promised that his members would continue to support the corps’ activities to ensure safe driving on Nigerian roads.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the three-day awareness campaign, which started on Friday along the East-West Road in Bayelsa with the distribution of flyers and Juma’at prayer, would end on Sunday. 

