Dr Kayode Olagunju, the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, in charge of Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa, made this known in a statement by the Acting Public Education Officer, Route Commander Olusegun Owoeye, in Jos.

Olagunju said: “The stolen vehicles were discovered at the point of re-registration and uploading of the vehicle details to the National Database across the zone.

“The vehicles recovered were six Toyota Corolla; two Toyota Camry; one Toyota Tacoma; One Pontiac Vibe and one Mazda 323.”

Olagunju advised vehicle owners to always follow the due process in the registration of their vehicles.

According to him, having correct vehicle details such as Chassis and Engine numbers, Vehicle Type, Make, Model and Owners details in the National Vehicle Central Data Bank will make re-registration of such vehicles, if stolen, impossible.

“Such attempts are immediately flagged and the attention of security agencies attracted,” the zonal commanding officer said.

He reiterated the importance of vehicles registration and number plate procurement as mandated in Section 10 (4) of the Federal Road Safety Commission (Establishment) Act, 2007 and Regulation 2 of the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 as amended.

Olagunju also enjoined vehicle owners to always abide by relevant Regulations such as Regulation 12 on Change of Vehicle Ownership; Regulation 13 on Change of Vehicle Colour; Regulation 14 on Replacement of engine of already registered vehicle and Regulations 36-39 on Vehicle Identification Number.

He said that these measures were to ensure the safety and security of vehicles which aid prompt retrieval of stolen vehicles.

The zonal commanding officer said that most of the recovered vehicles were carted away during house robbery, armed robbery and from unmanned parking lots during public functions/ceremony at different locations across the country.

Olagunju also said that the corps had been collaborating with the Police, Boards of Internal Revenue and other sister agencies as part of efforts in ensuring safety of lives and property.

He assured the public that the corps would continue to deploy appropriate technology in tackling safety and security issues in the Road Traffic Safety and Administration Strategies.

Olagunju also urged members of the public to always verify identity of car ownership through National Vehicle Identification Scheme office (NVIS) or through the Information Verification Portal (nvis.frsc.gov.ng) before buying “Second hand” /Used Vehicles.

According to him, this is to avoid buying stolen vehicles, urging the public to promptly report any case of stolen vehicle to the appropriate authority for tracking and possible recovery.

He called on all road users to always observe traffic rules, regulations and COVID-19 protocols.