FRSC records 65 road crashes in 10 months in Ota alone

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022 Ember Months Campaign has the theme: “Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Alive” and was organised in collaboration with Shell Nigeria Gas.

Umar explained that 17 persons died, while 119 people were rescued from the 65 road crashes which occurred under the period reviewed.

The sector commander said that 31 out of the 65 road crashes occurred at night.

He attributed most of the crashes at night to speed limit violation and mechanic deficiency violation.

“We are appealing to motorists to avoid speeding, overloading and refrain from using unsafe tyres to stem road crashes during, before and after the ember months."

Umar admonished them to imbibe safety road culture as ember months were always characterised with high vehicular and human movement.

According to him, such high vehicular and human movement are because of heightened social and religious activities which sometimes lead to road crashes and loss of unnecessary lives during the period.

He emphasised the need for motorists to adhere strictly to stipulated speed limits to reduce road crashes to the barest minimum during the ember months.

Earlier, Mr Akeem Ganiyu, Sango-Ota FRSC Unit Commander, said that the aim of the campaign was to sensitise motorists and the general public on importance of safety, particularly during the last few months of the year.

Ganiyu noted that most of the road crashes were avoidable, in spite of any mythical spiritual perceptions, if all traffic rules and regulations were strictly obeyed.

The unit commander identified some major causes of road accidents to overspending, overloading, unsafe tyres, drunk driving and the use of mobile phones while driving.

He said that these listed human factors contributed to 80 per cent of the crashes.