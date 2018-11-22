Pulse.ng logo
FRSC records 2,805 crashes, 1602 deaths in 4 months

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, made this known on Thursday in Makurdi at the flag-off of 2018 “Ember Months’’ campaign tagged: “Safe Driving Saves Lives”.

  • Published:
FRSC records 2,805 crashes, 1602 deaths in 4 months

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it recorded 2, 805 road traffic crashes and 1,602 deaths across the country between September and December, 2017.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, made this known on Thursday in Makurdi at the flag-off of 2018 “Ember Months’’ campaign tagged: “Safe Driving Saves Lives”.

Oyeyemi said that 4503 vehicles were involved in the crashes during the period, adding that the death toll recorded in the four months was out of 20,196 persons involved in the incidents.

Represented by FRSC Sector Commander in Nasarawa State, Mrs Faustina Alegbe, Oyeyemi said that “Ember Months’’ usually recorded high number of casualties because of the struggle by most people to travel to meet their loved ones.

He dispelled the notion that evil forces on the roads were responsible for accidents during the ember months, explaining that it was due to abuse of traffic rules by road users to reach their destinations on time.

“The resolve of the Corps as of today is to use the media and all public enlightenment channels to proffer a way forward for the reduction of road traffic crashes.’’

He advised all road users to make use of headlamps for improved visibility following the change in weather, adding that all highway drivers should endeavour to have their driver’s licence and highway codes.

Flagging off the campaign, Benue Governor, Mr Samuel Ortom, said that his administration had embarked on the repair of roads in the state to reduce traffic crashes.

Ortom, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Terwase Orbunde, decried the attitude of politicians who allowed their supporters to climb on top of car roofs during rallies and other political events.

He urged FRSC to clamp down on drivers carrying passengers in their cars’ boots, and promised that his administration would partner the corps to ensure that the roads were safe for all users.

In his welcome address, the Sector Commander, Mr David Mendie, appealed to all motorists to put their vehicles in good condition before embarking on any journey.

Mendie appealed to the government to repair the Gboko -Aliade road, especially at Amaco Hotel and other bad roads in the state.

He said that FRSC had resolved to reduce road traffic crashes in the state and urged all road users to obey traffic rules.

