Mr Bisi Kazeem, the corps Public Education Officer, said in a statement on Wednesday that the FRSC had approved the massive deployment of personnel, both regular and special marshals, to address wrong road usage by motorists.

According to him, the corps will embark on proactive Patrol and Rescue Operations from Thursday, April 18, to Tuesday, April 23, covering 52 Corridors across the federation.

“The patrol will ensure free flow of traffic on all major highways across the country.

“Total number of regular and special marshals deployed is 35,000 while over 200 mobile courts are also put in place,” Kazeem said.

He said that there was increasing wave of movement of vehicles and passengers travelling during festive periods in the country.

According to him, the Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed that there should be immediate commencement of aggressive public enlightenment campaigns across motor parks and terminals.

He said that it would help in sensitising the motoring public on the basic safe road use practices expected from drivers in the season.

Kazeem said that Oyeyemi had also warned the general public that the Corps would not hesitate to bring any erring offender to book.

“The Corps will focus its Easter Special Patrol on all offences, particularly overloading violations, drivers licence violation and lane indiscipline.

“Others are driving with expired or worn out tyres, without a spare tyre and failure to install Speed Limit Device,” he said.

According to him, Mobile Court Operations will hold across the country.

“Motorists need to imbibe safe road use attributes, particularly, avoid excessive speed, overloading, driving under influence of drugs or alcohol,” he said.

ALSO READ: Atiku insists he beat Buhari with 1.6m votes in 2019 election

Kazeem urged motorists to take precautions, avoid unnecessary rush, plan their trips and cooperate with law enforcement agents.

He said that the corps would be prompt in rescue operations and removal of rickety vehicles on the road and other obstructions.