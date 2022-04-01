RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FRSC promotes over 1,000 officers

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has approved the promotion of over 1,000 officers.

Bisi Kazeem, corps public education officer, disclosed in a statement, that the promotion was approved on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The promotion exercise was said to have included processes like a medical examination, physical test exercises, computer-based examination, and oral interview.

Among those promoted were 18 officers who were also asked to proceed on terminal leave.

Kazeem added that the approval followed a meeting of the FRSC, during which the report of the establishment committee of the commission on promotion of officers was considered.

According to the statement, Bukhari Bello, chairman of the board, expressed satisfaction with the “transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process”.

Bello also encouraged the promoted officers to “show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the corporate mission of the corps, which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country”.

The board chairman added that the promotion exercise is part of efforts to reward excellence.

