This is sequel to the approval by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, said in a statement that the promotion was also in line with the approval of the Board of FRSC.

According to him, 1,310 of those promoted are officers, while 3,350 are marshals.

“Among them are 73 Deputy Corps Commanders, 51 Assistant Corps Commanders, 70 Chief Route Commanders, 150 Superintendent Route Commanders, 607 Route Commanders and 359 Deputy Route Commanders,” he said.

Kazeem said that among the 3,350 marshals that benefitted from the exercise were 29 Chief Inspectors, 33 Deputy Chief Inspectors and 48 Assistant Chief Inspectors.

“Others were 201 Principal Marshal Inspectors, 467 Senior Marshal Inspectors, 525 Marshal Inspectors, and 2037 Road Marshal Assistants.

“They comprise 257 Chief Road Marshal Assistant, 45 Deputy Road Marshal Assistant, 768 Senior Road Marshal Assistants, 889 Road Marshal Assistants I and 78 Road Marshal Assistants II.

“The promotion took effect from Nov. 27, 2018,” the statement said.

Kazeem said that the Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, had congratulated the promoted staff.

He urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them through improved productivity.

Oyeyemi said that the management would continue to reward hard work, excellence and improved productivity by the staff.

“Indolence and indiscipline will not be condoned,” the corps marshal was quoted as saying in the statement.(