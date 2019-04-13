The Sector Commander, Mr Ikechukwu Igwe made the call on Saturday in Yenagoa during the closing session of the Corp’s 2019 Quarterly Healthy Week.

Igwe stated that the week-long programme tagged: “Good Sight, Essential for Safe Motoring and Accident Reduction,” was to help drivers in Bayelsa know their health status and thereby promote safer roads.

“The programme is our own initiative and we intend to make it a quarterly event for drivers in the state.

“This is part of our efforts to ensure that road crashes are reduced on the highway because, it is dangerous to be on the road as driver, when you have bad eye sight and High Blood Pressure.

“We have given them some medical assistant including eye check up, especially on glaucoma screening and Hepatitis B test.

“I believe we have made a good start; a hitch free exercise and so much of the drivers have benefited; some with serious cases have been referred to specialist hospital,” he said.

Dr Uzoegbo Okechukwu, Optometrist from Optometry Department in the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, said good eye sight could aid good driving.

He said that a driver could not be safe in the road with poor sight and other related illness like Hepatitis B.

“There is need for glaucoma screening for drivers to enable them have good eye sight in order to reduce accident on the roads,” the doctor explained.

Mr Okoafor Jones, Chairman of Welfare and Association of Protection Human Right for Drivers/Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Bayelsa, lauded FRSC on the medical outreach.

Jones, who urged the corps to make the programme a continuous exercise for drivers, said his members were ready to support all policies towards having safer road.

The programme started on Tuesday.