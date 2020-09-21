Nasarawa governor, Abdullahi Sule, says all the 10 officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) abducted by armed bandits in the state have regained their freedom.

The officers were ambushed while travelling with over a dozen other colleagues in two buses for a training programme at the FRSC Academy in Udi, Enugu State on September 14, 2020.

Two officers were killed during the attack at Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege, Nasarawa.

Three of the hostages were rescued almost immediately after the attack by Police and military personnel, according to Nasarawa's Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, last week.

Governor Sule announced on Monday, September 21 that the remaining seven hostages have also been freed.

"All of them were released yesterday.

"I want to thank all the security agencies and those that have worked very hard to ensure that we achieve that feat," he said.

Four other FRSC officers were injured during the attack while eight escaped unhurt.