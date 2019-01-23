The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has issued traffic alert to motorists on some major highways across the country where re-construction has resumed, calling for caution in driving.

Public Education Officer of the corps, Mr Bisi Kazeem, made the call in Abuja on Tuesday in a statement in which he listed the roads.

The roads, according to him, are Lagos-Ibadan Expressway being handled by Julius Berger, Kaduna-Kano road with more critical sectors along Kaduna-Zaria and Kachia routes.

“Also affected is the Kweita Bridge along Gwagwalada-Lokoja road being handled by Reynolds Construction Company (RCC).

“As a result of the construction work on the Bridge, the road will be diverted from Piri, immediately after Yangoji on the road.

“Motorists are by this notice advised to drive carefully when approaching Piri to avoid hitting erected traffic barriers,” he said.

Kazeem said that FRSC ambulance would be stationed at strategic diversion points to direct traffic on the Lokoja-Gwagwalada road.

“Patrol vehicles will be at Kweita to return traffic to normal routes in order to ensure free passage,” he said.

He said the Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, had directed the intensification of traffic control along the affected routes for free flow of traffic.

“Motorists are further advised to make adequate plans for their travels and allow for extra travel time because they have to obey the 50-km per hour maximum speed limit at construction zones,” he said.