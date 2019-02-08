The state Sector Commander, Andrew Kumakpai, made the disclosure in Akwa at a news conference on Friday.

Kumapayi said the command had asked the state INEC and major transport operators, including the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Road Transport Employers Association and other fleet owners to turn in their vehicles assigned for election duties for inspection.

He said the purpose was to ensure that all vehicles meant for the movement of vehicles were in good condition to ensure seamless distribution of election materials.

The sector commander said the condition of the vehicle tyres, lighting system, break, wiper and other essential variables would be checked to ascertain their suitability or otherwise.

He said that effective distribution of materials was crucial in the electoral process.

Kumapayi added that the command had also concluded arrangements for deployment of personnel and equipment for quick response to emergencies during the electioneering periods.

He said as part of Inter-agencies Consultative Committee on Election Security, the FRSC was working in effective collaboration to ensure that the transportation component of the election was optimal.

We are aware of the role we are expected to play in the coming general elections and we have commenced the process already.

The inspection of vehicles for election materials deployment has commenced and by next Wednesday, we would have concluded that.

So, we told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to direct the vehicles they want to use to us for inspection.

Already, we have informed the stakeholders in the transport sector sector like NURTW, NARTO, RTEAN and fleet owners of this development, he said.

He also said the command would organise training for its personnel on their expected roles during the polls.