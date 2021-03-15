The FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, in charge of the three states, ACM Emmanuel Abey, said this on Monday in Ibadan during an official visit to the Oyo State Command of the corps.

“We have removed 1,250 rickety vehicles from the road and the owners have been coming to collect them and not without paying a fine,” Abey said.

According to him, the aim of the corps is to ensure that Nigerian roads are rid of abandoned and faulty vehicles.

He further said that the impounded vehicles were causing a lot of crashes, leading to loss of lives and property on the road.

He said: “The aim of the exercise is to maintain safety on the road and ensure that people do not die on the road.

“We want all our roads to be free of rickety, abandoned and faulty vehicles.

“Many vehicles are parked on the road, people just park their faulty vehicles on the road and forget about them.

“We don’t want that again. They have been causing crashes,S so any vehicle abandoned on the road will be impounded.

“Don’t put any rickety vehicles on the road. Some do not have light, trafficators and wipers, among others. We will not agree with that.

“Those vehicles will be impounded and the owners will be made to pay fine."

Abey called on Nigerians not to put vehicles that were not road worthy on the road and be law abiding in order not to be apprehended.

He commended the FRSC command in Oyo state for its feat in ensuring reduction in road crashes.

Earlier, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, said the corps was working assiduously to reduce crashes on the road.

Chukwurah said that the sector had nine unit commands, 10 driver’s licence centres and one outpost and currently upgrading the corps clinic to standard.