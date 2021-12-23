FRSC hands over N340,495 to relatives of crash victims in Jigawa

Mohammed said: “In line with FRSC core values of transparency, timeliness, service orientation and fairness, the Unit Commander, RS1.43 Kazaure, handed over N340,495 only and other belongings to the relatives of road traffic crash victims which occurred on Dec. 18, 2021 along Kazaure-Daura Road.

“The relatives were quite happy and praised FRSC for its transparency in handling public property.’’

He urged travelers to always patronise designated motor parks and fleet operators for easy identification, in case of accidents or other emergencies.

The sector commander also advised people to avoid night journeys, which he described as dangerous.

According to him, the FRSC discourages night journeys because they are associated with security risks including accidents.