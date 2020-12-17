The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says an applicant for driver's licence will now be required to present their National Identification Number (NIN).

The NIN is issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) upon enrolment into the National Identity Database and is used to capture an individual's records.

The Federal Government has been pushing hard for the integration of NIN in numerous agencies, with security used as a major reason.

The FRSC said in a statement on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 it will now comply with the government's directive for harmonisation of citizens' data, starting from December 21.

All applicants, with no exception, must present their NIN before they can be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC.

The agency's spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, advised applicants to carefully follow the procedures for obtaining their NIN from the NIMC before they approach the FRSC.

He said the NIN must be verified to be authentic before action can be taken on applications for the licences.

Kazeem noted that a harmonised database on citizens' information is critical to resolving the challenges of identifying individuals to assist security agencies in data collation, and address some of the national security challenges.

He appealed to members of the public to make the policy a success in the collective interest of the nation.