FRSC deploys 365 officers, 40 patrol vehicles for Tinubu's inauguration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deployment was necessary to ensure ease of movement along all routes.

FRSC patrol vehicles (image used for illustration) [FRSC]

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO,) Bisi Kazeem, on Friday in Abuja.

Biu said that the deployment was necessary to ensure ease of movement along all routes, leading to the venue of the inauguration on May 29.

He said that the corps also deployed traffic cones, ambulances, patrolites and a number of reflective tapes to help ensure the safety of lives and property.

"In addition to the aforementioned, the corps also deployed 155 traffic cones, 15 ambulances, 84 patrolites and a number of reflective tapes.

"This is in order to augment the entrenchment of safety and ease of movement across board," he said.

The Corps Marshal also directed the personnel deployed to collaborate with the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

This, he said included other security organisations detailed for the national programme.

He, therefore, called on road users to comply with restrictions of movement around areas cordoned off by security operatives, so as to allow for a seamless inauguration.

"Areas to be cordoned for diversion of traffic is Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Court of Appeal, Deeper Life Junction, Bond/ Total Filling Station.

"Federal Capital Development Authority Junction, Finance Junction by by ECOWAS, Ministry of Women Affairs junction, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Eagle Square ( Phase 1&2).

"Others are Kur Mohammed road/ National Mosque, Abia House junction, NITEL Junction by Ademola Adetokunbo Street, Gama Junction/Transcorp, Bayelsa House by Federal High Court, Aso Drive, CEDDI Plaza, NNPC Twin Towers as well as NNPC/ NBS," he said.

According to Biu, the personnel will also play an active role in piloting dignitaries from the following locations: Old Parade Ground, Eagle Square, International Conference Centre and Eagle Square Pavilion.

"The Corps will also engage in strategic crowd control in and around the inauguration venue," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

