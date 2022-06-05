FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles for APC Presidential primary election

Oyeyemi directed the Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) in charge of the Department of Operations to activate the deployment to ensure that the Corps played effective role to make traffic flow seamless.

He added that the directives are also to ensure enforcement on restricted areas and make hitch-free vehicular movement necessary.

He also added that it was as part of preparations towards ensuring free flow of traffic to and from the venue of the forthcoming All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Primary Elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC Presidential Primary Election is scheduled to hold on Monday, 6th, and Tuesday 7th March, 2022.

According to Oyeyemi, the Corps Operatives drafted to cover the Presidential Primary Elections have equally been mandated to clear obstructions from the roads.

“The Corps has also been directed to carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies, and maintain orderliness around the cordoned areas.

“Thirty-five vehicles, including tow trucks, bikes and ambulances to strengthen enforcement of restrictions during the entire process of the elections, have also been deployed,” he said.

Oyeyemi also ordered operatives to ensure effective collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies for effective traffic management.

He urged deployed personnel to play active role in the democratic exercise and exhibit the highest sense of professionalism and ingenuity.

He also warned them to avoid any temptation that could lead to abuse of the rights of electorates.