FRSC deploys 1,500 officers, ambulances, tow trucks for Ekiti election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has deployed 1,500 personnel to help enforce traffic rules and regulations during Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ekiti.

FRSC deploys 1,500 officers, ambulances, tow trucks for Ekiti election. [GuardianNG]

The corps also said that it deployed operational vehicles, including tow trucks and ambulances, to strengthen the enforcement of movement restrictions during the poll.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Corps Public Education Officer, ACM Bisi Kazeem, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Kazeem described the measures as part of the corps’ support toward ensuring the smooth conduct of the election.

According to the statement, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, directed operatives of the corps drafted to cover the election to ensure effective collaboration with the police.

It further quotes Oyeyemi to have also directed them to collaborate with INEC and other security agencies in the enforcement of restrictions on vehicular movement.

It stated that the corps operatives were also mandated to clear all obstructions from the roads in the state.

It further explained that the operatives would intervene in rescue operations during emergencies and also help to maintain orderliness in polling booths.

Oyeyemi also warned the operatives to play active role in the democratic exercise and also exhibit the highest sense of professionalism.

He urged them to be ingenuous and also avoid any temptation that could lead to an abuse of the rights of the electorate.

The FRSC boss urged the electorate to comply with all regulations, including restrictions, as would be announced.

He further wished the government and people of the state a peaceful, free and fair poll.

