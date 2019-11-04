Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disowned a number plate bearing ‘CHIP WHIP’ used by the Chief Whip of Kano State House of Assembly.

The corps public education officer, Bisi Kazeem in a statement on Sunday, November 3, 2019, said the number plate “did not originate from any of the FRSC number plate production centres, neither was it issued by the Corps”.

He added that the FRSC could not have made such a grammatical error considering the rigorous procedure and quality assurance involved in producing and issuing licenses.

“For the avoidance of doubt, FRSC with its international quality management certification (ISO 9001: 2008) has rigorous quality procedures for producing and issuing any of its security documents which makes the possibility of such obvious grammatical errors on any of its licences an impossibility.

“We are therefore making it abundantly clear to members of the public that FRSC as the lead agency in road traffic management and safety administration in the country has nothing to do with the said number plate as some people are insinuating on some social media platforms”, He said.

He further said that the Corps Mashal, Boboye Oyeyemi, has asked Kano sector commander to investigate the origin of the purported number plate and punish the perpetrators.