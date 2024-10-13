ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FRSC confirms death of ex-Kaduna Governor's son in auto-crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC Commander further revealed that three persons, all males, were involved in the accident.

Faisal Makarfi
Faisal Makarfi

Recommended articles

Its Kaduna State Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Kaduna,

Nadabo also said that two others were unconscious as a result of the traffic crash.

He said, “The road traffic crash occurred at Lambar Zango along Zaria-Kaduna Highway at 18:15hrs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, a KIA vehicle was travelling from Zaria to Kaduna when the front right tyre was completely removed from the vehicle and in an attempt to control the vehicle, it somersaulted.

He further revealed that three persons, all males, were involved in the accident.

Nadabo said, ” A team from RS1.17 Birnin Yero responded to the scene.

”However, upon getting there, it was learnt that the father of one of the victims had made arrangements for him to be transported to an undisclosed hospital in Kaduna for medical attention.

”Therefore, the rescue team cleared the obstruction caused by the crash for traffic flow.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Incidentally, it was later revealed that the son of former Governor of Kaduna State, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, was involved in that crash.

”Upon reaching the hospital, he was confirmed dead while the driver and the third person are still unconscious at the time of this report.

“The burial of the former governor’s son is slated for 10 a.m today at Sultan Bello Mosque, Unguwar Sarki, Kaduna,“ Nadabo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emotion, tears at former minister’s late son’s requiem mass

Emotion, tears at former minister’s late son’s requiem mass

Jigawa Gov suspends aide for unauthorised approval of ₦70,000 minimum wage

Jigawa Gov suspends aide for unauthorised approval of ₦70,000 minimum wage

FRSC confirms death of ex-Kaduna Governor's son in auto-crash

FRSC confirms death of ex-Kaduna Governor's son in auto-crash

Nigerian economy will bounce back in coming months - Shettima

Nigerian economy will bounce back in coming months - Shettima

Gov Aiyedatiwa announces ₦73,000 minimum wage for Ondo workers

Gov Aiyedatiwa announces ₦73,000 minimum wage for Ondo workers

Enugu university raises minimum qualification for its lecturers to PhD

Enugu university raises minimum qualification for its lecturers to PhD

Your remarks are a threat to Nigeria's stability - Defence Minister warns Amaechi

Your remarks are a threat to Nigeria's stability - Defence Minister warns Amaechi

Ex-Governor's son dies in road accident in Kaduna

Ex-Governor's son dies in road accident in Kaduna

Those who sold their votes suffering the most now - Embattled PDP chair, Damagum

Those who sold their votes suffering the most now - Embattled PDP chair, Damagum

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute [X;@Kyusufabba]

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute

Men can have breast cancer, both genders should go for screening - Expert

Men can have breast cancer too, both genders should regularly get screened – Expert

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu finally breaks silence on Rivers crisis as tension escalates

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3.

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3