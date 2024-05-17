ADVERTISEMENT
FRSC confirms 7 dead in Ibadan-Iseyin road crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deceased were five male adults, one female adult and one female child.

Ibadan-Iseyin road crash [Vanguard News]

The Public Relations Officer, FRSC, Oyo Sector Command, Mayowa Odewo, said in a statement that the deceased were five male adults, one female adult and one female child. Odewo said that 15 people also sustained varying degrees of injuries out of the 22 people involved in the crash.

He attributed the accident, involving a Nissan Urvan commercial bus, with registration number: SEY 254 ZY and a Mazda commercial bus, with registration number LGB 343 XA, to speed violations and fatigue.

Odewo stated that the 13 injured victims, including three male adults, nine female adults and one female child, had been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. He said that four of the seven corpses of the victims had been claimed by their families, while the remaining three had been deposited at a morgue.

“The police from Motor Traffic Division (MTD) Police Division, Moniya, Ibadan, have taken possession of the two crashed vehicles, including bags and other valuables recovered from the scene,” he said.

The FRSC spokesperson noted that no victim was saved by a seat belt or other defensive gadgets. He urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations as well as adhere to all traffic cautions on the road to prevent avoidable crashes.

