FRSC confirms 4 dead, 10 injured in auto crash in Bida

Tsukwam said that the lone accident occurred on Sunday at about 9:25 a.m., where four of the passengers died at the scene.

”The injured victims were rescued and taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida for medical attention while the copses were deposited at the mortuary,” he said.

The commander blamed the accident on speeding, diversion and loss of control.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.