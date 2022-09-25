RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FRSC confirms 4 dead, 10 injured in auto crash in Bida

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed four persons dead and 10 others with varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident in Zanchita village on Bida – Kutugi Road, Bida LGA of Niger.

FRSC rescue team during an accident in Onitsha. [NAN]
FRSC rescue team during an accident in Onitsha. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Tsukwam said that the lone accident occurred on Sunday at about 9:25 a.m., where four of the passengers died at the scene.

”The injured victims were rescued and taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bida for medical attention while the copses were deposited at the mortuary,” he said.

The commander blamed the accident on speeding, diversion and loss of control.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

The commander said the corps would continue to monitor road users to guard against dangerous driving.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt impounds 150 commercial motorcycles, arrests 10 for flouting ban

Lagos Govt impounds 150 commercial motorcycles, arrests 10 for flouting ban

PSC extends closure of police recruitment portal by 1 month

PSC extends closure of police recruitment portal by 1 month

NDLEA arrests 2 freight agents for concealing drug in cereal packs

NDLEA arrests 2 freight agents for concealing drug in cereal packs

Kwara South stakeholders protest exclusion from APC campaign council

Kwara South stakeholders protest exclusion from APC campaign council

Adeboye in Jos preaches unity among Christians

Adeboye in Jos preaches unity among Christians

FRSC confirms 4 dead, 10 injured in auto crash in Bida

FRSC confirms 4 dead, 10 injured in auto crash in Bida

Civil Defence licenses 1,200 private security outfits, de-registers 100

Civil Defence licenses 1,200 private security outfits, de-registers 100

Labour Party commends Nigerians over donation to Obi's campaign

Labour Party commends Nigerians over donation to Obi's campaign

100m poor Nigerians will have access to free medical services - Obi

100m poor Nigerians will have access to free medical services - Obi

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Professor Zainab Duke Abiola and her housemaid. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Abuja lawyer arrested for beating police orderly who refused to do house chores

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Chris Ngige.

ASUU strike: We'll order vice-chancellors to reopen universities – FG