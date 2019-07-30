The Bauchi Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed two persons dead, six injured in a road mishap that occurred on Saturday at Tashan Maialewa village along Bauchi-Dass Road in the state.

Mr Ibrahim Abubakar, FRSC Deputy Corps Commander and Head of Operations, Bauchi Sector Command, told newsmen on Monday in Bauchi that the accident involved three vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and two Sharon commercial vehicles.

He said that the accident, caused by excessive speeding, occurred on Saturday at 3.30 p.m

Abubakar said 12 people were involved in the accident, made up of 10 male adults and two male and female children.

Narrating how the accident occurred, he said the vehicles were moving beyond the recommended speed limit while it was raining, causing the Mercedes Benz and one of the Sharon vehicles to collid.

He said the second Sharon ran into the two vehicles that had collided.

He said the victims were rushed to the hospital, where two of the male adults were confirmed dead, while the remaining passengers sustained injuries.

The Head of Operations therefore urged motorists to be cautious while driving on the highways, especially during the rainy season.