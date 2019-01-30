Oyeyemi made this known in Abuja on Wednesday at the 2019 Annual Retreat for Safety Transport and Administrative Officers overseeing transport duties.

Oyeyemi, who was represented by Deputy Corps Marshal, Training, (DCM) Ademola Lawal, said that the effort was aimed at ensuring safety management on Nigerian roads.

The corps marshal said the 4, 310 Fleet Operators had 4, 382 terminals, adding that out of the figure, 526 operators were certified in 2018, 126 prosecuted and four jailed.

Currently, 13 other cases are in the Courts of law, Oyeyemi said.

He explained that the retreat was important because of the rising haulage sector road traffic crashes.

Investigations suggested that the crashes could have been avoided if safety managers of the fleet operators had been quite responsive to their duties.

The corps marshal frowned that many of the fleet operators did not implement safety standards as shown by the 2018 certification results.

Response to training and retraining of drivers is grossly inadequate. You cannot expect a driver to perform effectively when his driving knowledge is not updated.

Oyeyemi further said that arising from the 2018 inspections and certification of the operators, non-compliant operators would be served with court pre-action notice for prosecution.

Only vehicles installed with Speed Limiting Device will be issued certification stickers.

In a goodwill message, Mrs Augustia Odega, representative of Nascon Allied Industries PLC, urged participants to take advantage of the retreat to improve on their operations and make the nation a safe place.

Safety is everybodys business and we must ensure we enforce safety, she said.

She commended the management of FRSC for being responsive to the needs of her company.