Mr Rotimi Adeleye, the state FRSC Sector Commander, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Akure.

According to Adeleye, nonchalant attitude and impatience of motorists are responsible for majority of road crashes.

The sector commander, who said that road crashes were low in the first quarter of the year, appealed to motorists to be more careful and cautious as the second quarter begins.

We observed that traffic volume within the three months was low and the rate of road crashes is reasonable may be its because of election period, there is belief that the traffic movement on highway observed was reduce.

Now, election has come and gone, and we are heading to second quarters and rainy season is here, obviously we are appealing to our people to be more careful and more caution when their on wheel in highway.

They should put their vehicles in right positions in term of good working wipers, rear light system should work effectively and tires should be in good conditions so that they can enjoy the benefit of rainy season, he said.

Adeleye, who admonished motorists to shun over loading, over speeding and use of mobile phones while driving, called on them to install speed limit device on their vehicles especially commercial vehicles, to curtail excess speed.

I strongly believe that if all our commercial vehicles that plight our roads have speed limit devices installed, it will have a drastic effect on the number of fatalities we have on our highway.

We need to have a change of mind, change of attitude either we are talking of speeding, overloading or uses of mobile phone while driving all these board down on our attitude.

With this, We need to train ourselves and change our attitude to road safety cautious, he said.

He, therefore, appealed to road construction company, working in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state, to give more reasonable space so that traffic volume could be reduced in the area.

At Ajebamidele axis of Ore, where construction company is constructing road, about 20km of the road has been turn to one lane and this has been a lot of challenges for our men.

I am appealing to the engineer on the site to endeavour to let us have a wider space so that traffic volume of the area can reduce, he said.