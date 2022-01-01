RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FRSC boss vows he won't tolerate disobedience to safety regulations in 2022

Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi and other officers of the agency [Premiumtimesng]
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists who are flouting the law on use of speed limiting devices in their vehicles.

The corps says such disobedience had resulted in the upsurge in speed related accidents.

FRSC Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi issued the warning in a statement in Abuja.

“Such flagrant disobedience to traffic safety rules would no longer be condoned in the new year as enforcement would be total and unwavering,” he warned.

He also called on Nigerians to improve on the safe road use culture in view of of improved road rehabilitation and constructions going on across the country.

He, nonetheless, noted that the corps was pleased with the conduct of most drivers during Christmas and new year celebrations which made the rate and fatalities of road accidents manageable.

“Every Nigerian must remain committed to tackling the challenges which road safety and COVID-19 pose to the nation’s health, safety, security and wellbeing by doing what is right at all times,” he stated.

Oyeyemi commended all the stakeholders that joined the road safety campaigns during the festive periods to make the roads safer.

He said that road safety remained a shared responsibility which no single organisation could tackle all alone without support and collaboration of relevant stakeholders.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for rendering all necessary moral and logistics support for the success of the campaigns.

The FRSC boss also called on all Nigerians to embrace the ongoing safety campaigns to make it an all- round success for quick socio-economic development of the nation.

He admonished Nigerians on their personal responsibility to the campaigns to make the roads safer.

Oyeyemi further urged the people to remain active by always observing the traffic rules and regulations and reporting road and other emergencies promptly to the FRSC toll free line 122

He also advised the public to report such emergency to the National Traffic Radio-107.1 F.M. by calling 08052998090 or 09067000015 for prompt response.

