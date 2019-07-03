Oyeyemi spoke on Wednesday, while delivering the first distinguished lecture of the School of Transport, Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

The theme of the lecture was ‘Transportation And Road Safety Management: Achieving The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) In Nigeria’.

He said that Lagos State was a good example of how the inter-modal system of transportation could operate, as practised globally.

According to him, the inter-modal system includes railway, inner waterways, pipeline, air transport system, among others.

Oyeyemi said that if the intra-modal system was effective, most Nigerians would not depend on road transportation but on the alternative system.

He said the problem of poor transportation system was as a result of infrastructure that could not match with the increasing population.

“Continued growth in population, employment and trade have led to the placement of increasing demand on road transportation system, challenging the efficiency of road network.

“Rising trend in morbidity and mortality rate due to Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in low and middle income countries has led the WHO to declare road traffic crashes an epidemic,” he said.

According to him, the situation in Nigeria has been exacerbated by the near absence of alternative modes of transportation.

Oyeyemi said that an estimated 90 per cent of passengers and freight in Nigeria relied on the road network, with the attendant challenge of increased number of RTCs.

He explained that transportation is a major catalyst in the changing process of economic growth and development of any economy, as it plays recognisable role in the various sectors of the economy.

The Corps Marshal said development in the area of transportation constituted an important aspect of socio- economic development.

According to him, road infrastructure in particular represents, if not the engine, the wheels of economic activities in most developing countries, Nigeria inclusive.

Oyeyemi said in achieving the SDGs through Road Transport Safety Management, the FRSC was working with relevant partners on easing movement of farm produce across the nation’s road network.

He said the Corps would also conduct a periodic Road Safety Audit and forward the outcome to the relevant authorities for amelioration.

“While it is true that road transport administration, including regulation, is still not satisfactory, the Corps is not resting on its oars, but constantly searching for solutions to all contemporary issues in road transport in Nigeria, particularly on safer road use,” Oyeyemi said.

In his address, Dr Taiwo Salam, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transport, urged Nigerians to change their attitude to government infrastructure and work toward maintaining them for their benefit.

Salam, who also represented the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Femi Hamzat, said the current situation of poor traffic regulation in Lagos State was so because the past administration tried its best in terms of infrastructure, but did not do much of enforcement.

In his remark, the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, lauded the calibre of personalities at the event, and described the lecture as insightful.

Fagbohun promised that the university would do a follow-up on the recommendations and outcome of the lecture, and carry all stakeholders along.