FRSC battles to clear 48-hour gridlock in Obajana, Kogi state

The Obajana portion of the road which hosts the Dangote Cement factory is notorious for the perennial gridlock in the area.

Assistant Corps Commander of the FRSC at the Zariagi, Kogi Unit, Moses Odogiyon, lamented perennial gridlock in the area when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“You won’t believe that for two days now we have been battling with serious gridlock at this Obajana Junction on Kabba-Lokoja-Abuja Road because of ceaseless breakdown of articulated vehicles.

“As a result, slow movement of traffic is being experienced along Zariagi Axis of the corridor to the chagrin of commuters.

“The slow movement is caused by the multiple breakdowns of trucks along the stretch narrowing the single carriageway thereby compounding traffic alternations at Obajana Junction.

“Some of the broken-down trucks are loaded and so cannot be towed off immediately to pave way for easy flow of traffic,’’ he said.

He said strenuous efforts by FRSC officials brought the 48-hour gridlock to an end only on Saturday evening.

“As it’s now, we have successfully surmounted the challenge and there is complete free flow of traffic,’’ Odogiyon added.