FRSC attributes 50 % of road crashes to drivers’ poor sight

FRSC Commission attributes 50% of road crashes to drivers’ poor sight

Oko made the assertion during a sensitization programme and free eye test organised in Benin by the command, in collaboration with the Optometrists Association of Nigeria, Edo chapter.

Auto crash claims 5 people on Zaria-Kaduna expressway play

Scene of an accident (Illustration).

(TodayNG)

Mr Anthony Oko, the Edo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 50 per cent of the road crashes in the country are due to poor sights of drivers.

Oko made the assertion during a sensitization programme and free eye test organised in Benin by the command, in collaboration with the Optometrists Association of Nigeria, Edo chapter.

He said that because of this drivers needed to check their sights regularly, adding “to prevent accidents, we need to do eye tests,” he said.

He said that the essence of the programme was to enhance accurate driving and prevent accidents on the road.

He said road crashes were caused by human, mechanical and weather errors, stressing that the human element usually led to colossal loses.

“Not everybody knows how to drive under the rain,” he added.

In his remarks, Dr Onoriode Ateka, Secretary, Optometric Association of Nigeria, Edo chapter, said it had been observed that most road accidents were as a result of unclear vision of drivers.

Ateka said there was the need to educate drivers on the importance of sight to guarantee safety on the road.

He said that during the exercise, eye glasses would be recommended for those who needed them while those who would need treatment would be advised accordingly.

He therefore advised drivers to endeavour to go for eye checks as least once in a year to update their vision.

Some of the beneficiaries of programme, commended the organisers because it had enabled them to seek solution to their eye problems in order to avoid accidents on the road.

